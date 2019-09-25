RIDGWAY — Ridgway Ambulance Corp. will offer a 16-hour course for local first responders, EMTs and paramedics to experience hands-on trauma situations.
The International Trauma Life Support (ITLS) course will be offered at 120 North Broad St. at 8 a.m. Nov. 2 and Nov. 3.
Paramedic Supervisor Thor Lehman said RAC employs multiple Pennsylvania Department of Health instructors.
“The ITLS course can strengthen their skills in traumatic-injury situations,” he said. “Ridgway Ambulance has been able to offer this course for the past three years.”
Lehman and EMT Jeff Kuleck are certified ITLS instructors and ITLS affiliate faculty members, he said.
“To become affiliate faculty (members), we had to take the ITLS course and be shown to have excellent hands-on skills, as well as an extensive knowledge of the subject matter,” Lehman said. “We also had to be recommended by a member of the Pennsylvania ITLS chapter board to be considered for the position.”
ITLS uses a global standard for rapid, appropriate and effective trauma care, Lehman said.
“ITLS courses give the student the knowledge and hands-on skills to take better care of trauma patients,” he said. “It combines classroom learning, hands-on skills stations and assessment stations that put learning to work in simulated trauma scenarios.”
Each course includes evidence-based course manuals with content written by research experts, Lehman said. The ITLS course can be taken by firefighters, police officers, nurses and physicians, too.
RAC offers a wide variety of courses, including American Heart Assocation first aid and CPR for adults, children and infants, Lehman said, as well as AHA pediatric advanced life support and advanced cardiovascular life support.
“A number of the Ridgway Ambulance instructors have also been trained in the ‘Stop the Bleed Program,’ and we are able to offer this program for any civilian, fire department or police department,” he said. “We have even held this program for the Ridgway Area School District.”
RAC is a nonprofit ambualnce service that relies on third-party medical billing to fund itself, Lehman said, while also holding an annual membership drive to offset operational costs.
“If you are looking for training of any kind, please call the station, and we can definitely help you,” he said.
For more information, call RAC at 814-773-3633.