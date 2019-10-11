RIDGWAY — Students in Curt Olson’s financial and life skills class at Ridgway Middle/High School recently learned how to become proactive and prepared to “Stop the Bleed.”
The STB program is a national awareness campaign designed to encourage bystanders to become trained and empowered to help in case of an emergency, prior to the arrival of professional aid.
Ridgway Ambulance Corp. Manager Robert Marnatti, Paramedic Supervisor Thor Lehman and EMT Wayne Steele presented the training program Sept. 17.
Lehman said STB is an “ABC” process:
- A — Alert, call 911
- B — Bleeding, find the injury
- C — Compress and control, apply pressure to stop the bleeding
Students were shown how to cover the wound with a clean cloth or sterile dressing and apply pressure, use a tourniquet or pack the wound with gauze or a clean cloth, then apply pressure.
“It’s important that as many people as possible survive their injuries if they sustain a traumatic injury,” Lehman said. “Uncontrolled bleeding is the number one cause of preventable death from trauma. You can help save a life by knowing how to stop the bleeding if someone, including yourself, is injured.”
This is the second time Marnatti, Steele and Lehman have presented STB techniques at RAHS, with the first being last fall when the entire school staff went through the training on an in-service day.
Olson has asked that RAC return to the school each quarter, so rotating students have the benefit of experiencing it.
“The program went over so well with Mr. Olson that he actually went out and bought bleeding control kits, including tourniquets for his personal vehicles,” Lehman added.
RAC also provides services to the Ridgway Area School District such as standbys for football games and cross-country meets. Lehman also offers American Heart Association first aid, CPR and automated external defibrillator (AED) training to staff members.