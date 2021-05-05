RIDGWAY — Ridgway Ambulance Corp. has settled into its “dream home” on North Broad Street, upgrading to a 6,000-square-foot facility in a highly-improved location.
The former 4,000 square-foot station, also on North Broad Street right beside Sheetz, was not the ideal location for several reasons, said RAC Paramedic Supervisor Thor Lehman. The garage door opened onto a main highway, making it extremely difficult for ambulance personnel to get out when they needed to.
It was also very crowded, since there was only one room for three ambulances and a paramedic interceptor, which were basically “stacked on top of each other,” said Operations Manager Bob Marnatti. RAC’s off-road utility machine, used for wilderness rescues, had to be parked in a shed due to lack of space, Lehman noted.
RAC personnel moved to the 301 N. Broad St. station March 19, which was owned by the Aiello Family Trust. The two entities were able to swap buildings at very little cost to the RAC, said Lehman. The entire new building was gutted and renovated, with input from RAC personnel every step of the way.
Lehman, who worked at the prior station since 1999, had a major passion for being involved with the design of the new facility alongside the project engineer, picking everything from the paint colors and hardwood floors to the placement of things, following Federal Drug Administration and Department of Health guidelines.
“I wanted my hands on his project as much as possible,” he said.
The new building is equipped with four full stalls for RAC vehicles, which can now pull out into a full parking lot before embarking on a main road. There is also plenty of room to wash vehicles and equipment.
Marnatti said the former RAC building had three bedrooms for its paramedics, whereas now, there are five single bedrooms and two full bathrooms. It also includes spacious computer and training rooms, a conference room, kitchen and lounge area, heated floors, electrical lock and camera systems, a laundry and storage room, outdoor patio and more.
It was important that the RAC have its much more comfortable dream home, said Marnatti, considering much of the time, RAC paramedics basically live there.
Staff paramedic Jon Updyke did all of the electrical work, the men said, and oversaw the entire project.
The RAC will be hosting an open house Saturday, May 22 from noon-2 p.m. to showcase its new home, equipment, staff members and offer tours. Membership applications will also be available.
Visit RAC on Facebook for updates.