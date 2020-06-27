RIDGWAY — A Boot Jack Hill road animal shelter project that has been underway for more than two years is finally coming to fruition.
Since 2018, the idea of the Ridgway Animal Haven has been solely fundraising efforts and a piece of land next to Founder Karen Cappiello’s home.
For years, Cappiello had the dream of a brick-and-mortar location for the all-volunteer nonprofit organization, on a mission to help stray cats and dogs in need.
The building’s construction was finished in mid June, Cappiello said, and what’s left now includes working on things like electric, water and the furnace.
The building was supposed to be finished April 8, but COVID-19 set the project behind quite substantially, Cappiello noted. All of the rain last year also took a big toll on the project’s progress.
The facility will have nine dog pens, and Cappiello says they are unsure how many cat ones at the moment.
The RAH has also been impacted financially, since it had to cancel its “Auction for Pups” April 19 and normally attends the Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous.
Hopefully, Cappiello said, RAH can host its auction following the Elk County Fair. The organization will still host a paint and sip activity in July, craft and vendor show in October, a tag day in November and is currently hosting a basket raffle.
It’s rewarding and exciting, Cappiello says, to see the building finally come to fruition.
“This has been a dream come true,” adds fundraising chairwoman Norma Dowie .
Cappiello, Dowie and board member Veronica Conrad all started their rescue journeys at the Elk County Humane Society, Dowie said.
The RAH has more people on its fundraising committee now, Cappiello says, and is always looking for more volunteers wanting to contribute to the cause.
The organization also collaborates with the Elk County Veterinary Clinic to trap and rescue stray and feral cats in Johnsonburg, said Cappiello. The program just recently started back up again.
The animal haven will be hosting its third annual picnic, and hopefully an open house at 20 Rocky Top Road, at 1 p.m. Aug. 15.
For more information, call 814-389-7080 or see Ridgway Animal Haven on Facebook.