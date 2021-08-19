RIDGWAY — Ridgway Animal Haven Founder Karen Cappiello recently approached Ridgway Borough Council members with an update on the brick-and-mortar facility on Rocky Top Road.
In her letter to Ridgway Borough Manager Mike Handley dated July 24, Cappiello informed council that the RAH would at last be opening its doors with a grand opening and picnic celebration scheduled for Sept. 11. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held by Ridgway Township at noon.
“We are inviting anyone who would like to see the finished building to please come,” she says.
The brick-and-mortar location for RAH, located next to Cappiello’s home on Rocky Top Road, has been underway since 2018. Construction was prolonged further due to COVID-19.
Cappiello noted that they would also like to continue with the trap and release program, benefiting stray and feral cats in Ridgway and Johnsonburg, requesting $500 in next year’s borough budget.
RAH has already become home to several cats, providing a pen and care for felines like Trixie and Ralph, who are looking for their furever homes.
She also informed council that the RAH has several fundraising ideas, including:
- Sponsor a pen — $20 for a month, $50 for three months, $100 for six months or $200 for a year. Donors will be sent a photo and information about the pet they are sponsoring, with a card displayed on the pen with their name, Cappiello’s letter says.
- Sponsor an exercise pen for pups
- Sponsor by donating to the Trap and Release Program
RAH is also partnering with Ridgway Township to host “Dogs at the Beach” on Aug. 28 at Sandy Beach, offering a presentation featuring K9 Nando with the City of St. Marys Police Department, games, vendors and food.
RAH’s wish list includes items such as cat litter and cat food, kitten and wet cat food, dry and canned dog food, beds and blankets, toys for cats and dogs and toilet paper and paper towels.
Ridgway Borough Council voted to send RAH’s budget request to the Finance Committee for further consideration.
For more information, call 814-389-7080 or see Ridgway Animal Haven on Facebook.