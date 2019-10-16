RIDGWAY — A Ridgway-based animal rescue in the process of building its own brick-and-mortar facility is hosting an October fundraiser.
Ridgway Animal Haven will host its third annual Vendor Show at 9 a.m. at Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School Saturday.
Founder Karen Cappiello said organizers are hoping for at least 50 vendors that day. Also offered will be food, a bake sale and basket raffles.
RAH also hosted a “Spooky September” event Sept. 21 at the Elk County Fairgrounds and participated in Big Maple Farms Natural Therapies Fall Festival.
At August’s Ridgway Borough Council meeting, Cappiello spoke to council about the organization’s need for funds.
With the help of the Elk County Veterinary Clinic, Cappiello also runs a Trap and Release Program in Johnsonburg, helping around 90 cats and contributing to stopping overpopulation, Cappiello said.
The process for a brick-and-mortar shelter for RAH at the top of Boot Jack Hill began two years ago, Cappiello said. Pioneer Pole Building will begin building construction Oct. 30.
Cappiello formerly served as director and humane officer at the Elk County Humane Society.
“This is for abused and neglected animals, and to house strays in Ridgway until we can find them homes,” Capiello said in a previous Courier Express article. “There are so many animals (in need) in Elk County. They could use another rescue.”
For more information, call Capiello at 814-389-7080 or see Ridgway Animal Haven on Facebook.