RIDGWAY — An Elk County animal rescue group is finally ready to break ground on its new animal shelter, which will help house abused and neglected animals.
For years, Karen Cappiello has had the dream of opening a shelter for Ridgway Animal Haven — an all-volunteer nonprofit organization on a mission to help strays and dogs and cats in need.
RAH has already been collaborating with the Elk County Veterinary Clinic to help trap and rescue stray and feral cats in Johnsonburg, said Cappiello. They also raise funds for trap and release efforts in Ridgway.
Cappiello formerly served as director and humane officer at the Elk County Humane Society, committing much of her life to helping animals.
The idea for the shelter has been under way for two years, they just needed the funds to make it happen, Capiello said. They had hoped to be open by June, but are only a little more than a month behind schedule.
Toward the beginning of this year, the group kicked off a fundraising campaign with a goal of $48,000 for the new shelter on Boot Jack Hill, according to a previous Courier Express article.
The organization has its building now, and plans a groundbreaking cookout and celebration Sunday, Aug. 12, Capiello said.
The upcoming cookout will update and inform the community on the shelter project and the organization itself. Anyone who is interested in getting involved should attend to find out more about how they can help, she said.
“This is for abused and neglected animals, and to house strays in Ridgway until we can find them homes,” Capiello said. “There are so many animals (in need) in Elk County. They could use another rescue.”
The building will provide eight dog pens, and the group is not sure about the number of cats they’ll have room for yet, Capiello said. She hopes to include a spay and neuter clinic within the shelter as well.
The RAH shelter site is located at 20 Rocky Top Road in Ridgway.
RSVPs by Aug. 8 are encouraged for the cookout. For more information, call Capiello at 814-389-7080 or see Ridgway Animal Haven on Facebook.
