RIDGWAY — Middle school students at Ridgway Area School District will be getting a helping hand as they cope with changes in their lives.
The district’s middle school will implement a community and school based behavioral health team beginning in February.
According to Superintendent Heather McMahon-Vargas, it’s an initiative the district has been working on with the aid of Community Care Behavioral Health since last summer.
“It was determined by the district, based on students’ needs, that the Ridgway Middle School would be the recipient of the initial CSBBH team,” McMahon-Vargas said.
The middle school was targeted for an initial team because of the unique issues students in that age group face, she said.
“Middle school age students experience a tremendous amount of social, emotional, and physical changes in both the home and school settings,” McMahon-Vargas noted. “With these changes, students of middle school age often struggle to manage both their behavior and emotional feelings. Occasionally greater assistance may be needed in order to navigate these emotions and feelings, so that behaviors do not impede a child’s ability to be socially, emotionally and academically successful.”
The district worked with Community Care to evaluate proposals and choose a local program provider, eventually deciding to utilize Dickinson Center, Inc.
“The service will be staffed by at least three mental health workers who are specifically trained to work with children in schools and in family homes to help a child learn to better manage behavior and feelings,” McMahon-Vargas said. “The service can also support a family with family counseling and other assistance to get connected to needed community services. Families know their child best and their input and involvement is very important for progress to be made.”
McMahon-Vargas provided a list of things by email about the service she said it’s important for families to know “if your child currently has a mental health service but isn’t making the progress you hoped for, or if you if you think your child may benefit from the team,” including:
- The team works in the school with teachers and other school staff to help your child listen and follow school rules so learning can take place for all students.
- The team can also see you and your child in your home to work out problems.
- The team can support everyone in your family.
- The team helps you and your child manage a behavioral outburst or crisis.
Information provided noted that the team works differently than therapeutic support staff workers some students may be working with. Anyone on the staff can work with a student, but services are only provided as needed.
The information also touted the flexibility of services, noting they can be provided outside of school hours, on weekends and during the summer.
