RIDGWAY — Pennsylvania State Police Troop C provided holiday enforcement data Friday.
According to Trooper Bruce Morris, community service officer, 665 total traffic citations were issued: 160 over the Christmas holiday and 505 during New Years.
There were 16 DUI arrests: eight during each holiday period.
Morris reported police responded to 47 crashes: 23 over Christmas and 24 over New Years. Police reported 21 injuries – 12 over Christmas and 9 over New Year’s – but cautioned they do not keep data on the type or severity of injuries incurred.
There was one fatal crash over the New Year’s holiday.
