RIDGWAY — Listed are permits issued for residential, industrial and commercial properties in Ridgway Borough this year.
- Sign, The Creative Cup coffee shop, 239 Main St., $100
- Building construction, NAPA, 20-22 Main St., $250,000
Residential
- Porch replacement, 255 Euclid Ave., $1,500
- Roof replacement, 202 Madison Ave., $13,250
- Ramp replacement, 934 N. Broad St., $2,000
- Sign, 128 South St., $100
- Fence, 520 Rock St., $700
- Driveway addition, 344 Main St., no fee
House demolition600 Sheridan St., no fee