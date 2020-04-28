RIDGWAY — Listed are permits issued for residential, industrial and commercial properties in Ridgway Borough this year.

  • Sign, The Creative Cup coffee shop, 239 Main St., $100
  • Building construction, NAPA, 20-22 Main St., $250,000

Residential

  • Porch replacement, 255 Euclid Ave., $1,500
  • Roof replacement, 202 Madison Ave., $13,250
  • Ramp replacement, 934 N. Broad St., $2,000
  • Sign, 128 South St., $100
  • Fence, 520 Rock St., $700
  • Driveway addition, 344 Main St., no fee

House demolition600 Sheridan St., no fee

