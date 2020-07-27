RIDGWAY — The following are industrial, commercial and residential building permits issued in June for Ridgway Borough.
Residential
- Deck addition, 505 Mercer St., $4,500
Fence addition, 429 Upper Front St., $1,000
- Shed replacement, 701 N. Maple Ave., $10,000
- Roof replacement, 405 Montmorenci Road, $20,000
- Deck addition, 501 Olson St., $1,500
- Porch replacement, 10 Short St., $6,000
- Fence addition, 208 Garfield Ave., $8,200
- Above-ground pool/fence, 613 Dewey St., $4,110
- Shed replacement, 4 Lafayette St., $400
- Shed addition, 206 Depot St., $6,000
- Deck replacement, 514 Oak St., $499
- Deck addition, 348 Dewey Circle, $2,200
- Solar panel installation, 212 Orchard Ave., $44,408.80
- Roof replacement, 412 Alpine St., $15,000
- Above-ground pool/fence, 206 Depot St., $700
- Deck replacement, 507 Willard Ave., $800
Commercial
- Roof replacement, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 224 South St., $9,981
- Additional utility construction, Quattrone Masonry, 24 Penn Ave., $50,000