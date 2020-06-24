RIDGWAY — Listed are permits issued for residential, industrial and commercial properties in Ridgway Borough in May.
Residential
- Fence replacement, 444 Lookout Ave., $800
- Fence addition, 505 Willard St., $220
- Additional construction on a home, 213 Maryland St., $40,000
- Deck replacement, 934 N. Broad St., $2,000
- Roof replacement, 267 W. Main St., $7,700
- Roof replacement, 211 Walnut St., $5,500
- Shed addition, 512 Smith St., $4,000
- Construction, 7 South St., $6,000
- Fence additon, 413 Smith St., $11,000
- Deck, 522 Chestnut Ave., $2,000
- Demolition of shed, 427 Allenhurst Ave., amount not available
- Shed replacement, 427 Allenhurst Ave., $1,200
- Garage roof extension, Gillis Avenue, $5,200
- Fence, 39904 State St., $3,500
Commercial/Industrial
- Pool/Fence addition, Seven Seas and Spas, 305 Maryland St., $40,000
- Sign for “Your Fired Pottery,” 143 Main St., $100
- Construction, Howard Spike McClain, 398 River Road, $100,000
- Stairlift replacement, SMP Pharmacy, 305B Race St., $8,124
- Stair/Landing replacement, Wilderness Trail Restaraunt and Saloon, $2,000