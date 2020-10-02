RIDGWAY – The following are commercial, industrial and residential building permits issued in Ridgway Borough in August.

Commercial/Industrial

  • Sign replacement, three signs, 101 Main St., $5,000
  • Renovation, 301 N. Broad St., $334,500
  • Ramp installation, 95 Hospital Dr., $1,250
  • Roof replacement, 331 South St., $60,000
  • Commercial hood system, 6 S. Mill St., $31,925

Residential

  • Roof replacement, 302 W. Main St., $3,200
  • Shed, 522 Chestnut Ave., $4,000
  • Renovation, 49 Ridgmont St., $45,000
  • Garage, 16 South St., $9,000
  • Fence addition, 246 Euclid Ave., $3,000
  • Shed, 513 McClellan St., $600
  • Fence replacement, 225 South St., $7,000
  • Railing installation, 1052 N. Broad St., $500
  • Deck addition, 408 Lookout Ave., $2,000
  • Roof replacement, 119 Center St., $25,000
  • Demolition, 507 Rock St.
  • Roof replacement, 1509 Front St., $1,250
  • Above-ground pool, fence addition, 612 Dewey St., $40,000
  • Roof replacement, 402 Ulster Ave., $10,000

