RIDGWAY – The following are commercial, industrial and residential building permits issued in Ridgway Borough in August.
Commercial/Industrial
- Sign replacement, three signs, 101 Main St., $5,000
- Renovation, 301 N. Broad St., $334,500
- Ramp installation, 95 Hospital Dr., $1,250
- Roof replacement, 331 South St., $60,000
- Commercial hood system, 6 S. Mill St., $31,925
Residential
- Roof replacement, 302 W. Main St., $3,200
- Shed, 522 Chestnut Ave., $4,000
- Renovation, 49 Ridgmont St., $45,000
- Garage, 16 South St., $9,000
- Fence addition, 246 Euclid Ave., $3,000
- Shed, 513 McClellan St., $600
- Fence replacement, 225 South St., $7,000
- Railing installation, 1052 N. Broad St., $500
- Deck addition, 408 Lookout Ave., $2,000
- Roof replacement, 119 Center St., $25,000
- Demolition, 507 Rock St.
- Roof replacement, 1509 Front St., $1,250
- Above-ground pool, fence addition, 612 Dewey St., $40,000
- Roof replacement, 402 Ulster Ave., $10,000