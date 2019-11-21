ST. MARYS — The Ridgway Borough Charitable Fund, under the management of the Elk County Community Foundation (ECCF), recently awarded $16,500 in grants to seven nonprofit organizations, municipalities and schools.
The RBCF endowed fund was established from a gift received from the estate of Sara-Jane Stackpole, with the purpose of providing support to organizations who contribute to the quality of life of the residents of the Borough of Ridgway. An advisory committee made up of Ridgway community leaders and residents is appointed by the ECCF board of directors to review grant applications and distribute grants each year.
Big Maple Farms Natural Therapies was awarded $1,400, and will be working with students from the life skills and emotional-support classrooms of Francis Grandinetti Elementary School. Students need visual and sensory aids, and this grant will provide resources and supplies to provide these services.
CAPSEA, Inc. was awarded a $3,000 grant to replace a 20-year-old air conditioning unit in their shelter.
Guardian Angel Center, Inc. received $1,500 to provide ongoing support for the organization as they serve children from the Ridgway area.
Project Gifts for Elk County grant of $1,500 will provide eligible children with new toys at Christmas, and as needed throughout the year.
The Ridgway Area High School drama club received $1,000, which will help purchase supplies for performances due to the increased demand.
Ridgway Borough was awarded a total of $7,600 to construct a 12-by-24-foot pavilion at the community pool near the concession stand.
Special Olympics plans to sponsor an awareness event for their clientele and programs. The $500 grant they were awarded will help fund the cost of the event.
In addition to RBCF contributions, a grant was awarded from the Community Foundation’s STEM Donor Advised Fund. A grant of $3,133 was also given to FGES to purchase supplies and equipment.
The ECCF encourages local residents and businesses to consider making a tax-deductible donation to help grow this community-oriented fund and increase the granting dollars available each year.
Donations to the RBCF can be sent in care of the ECCF at PO Box 934 in St. Marys. For more information, visit www.elkcountyfoundation.org or contact 814-834-2125.