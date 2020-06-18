RIDGWAY — Ridgway Borough Manager Paul McCurdy announced that he received a letter from Leadership Elk and Cameron Counties program members about a proposed “Hometown Heroes” project at this week’s meeting.
The letter, dated Feb. 28, 2020, said leadership members are tasked with completing a project that benefits the community each year. The group includes Lauren Zickefoose, Becki Taylor, Kyle Gardner, Austin Erich and Hannah Brock.
The project entails providing the banners, which will include a local veteran, branch of service and time served, for the main streets of municipalities. Ridgway Borough was selected for the project based on geographical locations and available space, according to the LEC team.
The group also offered to undertake the administrative tasks of the project when it comes to inquiring the banners.
McCurdy noted he was a bit skeptical of the effort, since these banners in surrounding towns seem to be damaged and worn over time. He would like a commitment that someone will maintain and take care of the banners.
President Sam MacDonald called it an “honorable idea,” and something that should be discussed with the Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce and Ridgway Heritage Council.
LEC members noted that families will be able to claim the banners after a pledge period of four to six years. The idea was also proposed to Fox Township and St. Marys.