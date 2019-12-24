RIDGWAY — Ridgway Borough residents will see no tax increase in the 2020 budget, as confirmed at the Dec. 16 Ridgway Borough Council meeting.
Next year’s meetings will also be held in a new location — the West End Fire Hall — at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of each month.
Ridgway Mayor Guillermo Udarbe also recognized Councilmen J.R. Geitner and Dale Anderson, since it was their last meeting, speaking of their years of service and assuring them they will be missed. Anderson referred to his time on Council as an “adventure,” and Geitner was recognized for more than 20 years of service.
Code Enforcement Officer Mike Handley told Council NAPPA and the VFW Post 5887 are hoping to create additional parking spaces. Council accepted bids on two empty lots from blight remediation —14 Center St. and 18 Elk Ave. — properties for sale announced at the November meeting. A bid on the third lot, 90 Lincoln St., was not awarded.
2020 budgetThe water operating and capital replacement fund was adopted as presented, with no rate increase. The shortfall of $960,000 for the “twin 12” water-line replacement project — from West End Superette to the river — transferred from the trucked-waste fund.
The sewer operating and capital replacement, refuse, timber and motor license funds were all adopted as presented, with no rate increase. The shortfall of $49,000 in the recreation fund will be transferred from unreserved trucked-waste revenue.
The shortfall of $360,000 under the general fund budget will also be transferred from trucked waste. This also includes a one-time expense of $182,000 to settle landfill issues with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, according to the meeting agenda.