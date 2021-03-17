RIDGWAY — Ridgway Borough Code Enforcement Officer Mike Handley gave an update on several topics during Monday evening's virtual council meeting.
The new Ridgway Borough website is ready for review, he said, and will be ready to be launched around April 1.
“This will allow us to accept online payments for permit fees, license fees, fines, etc.,” his report says.
It would also allow online campsite booking for reservations and payments, said Handley. This would be difficult to do in-office with little staff.
While discussing the website, Handley brought up the implementation of a new, updated logo for Ridgway Borough, featuring an elk and “established in 1880” wording and modern graphics. This is good for future marketing and rebranding, he said. Council agreed approved the new logo.
It was also noted that Ridgway is requesting $5,000 in Elk County Act 13 funds to assist in funding the site plan and surveys for the Ridgway Mills site. A grant application for the Clarion/Little Toby Trail project is being prepared to submit to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources by April 14.
The Ridgway Mills project is up and moving, says Handley. There were 25 picnics tables and 25 fire rings ordered for the campground, as well as four portable toilets.
While touring the property with a loss control specialist, Handley said it was strongly suggested that barriers should separate the campsite from the remainder of the Mills property for liability reasons. Thirty of these barriers would cost $4,000.
Handley's report notes that 310 Charles St. and 312 Charles St. lots were previously advertised and sold for $500 each.