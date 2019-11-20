RIDGWAY — A tentatively-approved 2020 budget by Ridgway Borough Council is now available for public review at the Main Street building.
Council members met for budget sessions Oct. 31, Nov. 7 and Nov. 12 prior to Monday evening’s regular meeting.
Refuse fundRecycling was a hot topic under the refuse fund category. Councilman Dale Anderson commented that it’s “not sustainable,” since recycling prices keep going up, while returnables go down, and drop-off costs have nearly doubled.
Abbi Peters, who will be sworn in as a councilwoman in January, remarked that she is a citizen who uses recycling, and many of her neighbors do, too. If the money is not spent on recycling services, it will be spent on waste services, she said.
In October, the council received a letter from Elk County Solid Waste Authority about the drop-off recycling contract, set to start Feb. 1, 2020. The cost increase would be going from $275 to $600 per month.
The council decided to tentatively approve $4,000 toward recycling costs in the 2020 budget.
Water fundCouncil also tentatively approved the water operating and capital replacement budget as presented, with no rate increase, and the shortfall of $960,000 for the “twin 12” water-line replacement project — from West End Superette to the river — transferred from the trucked-waste fund.
Sewer operating
and capital replacementEnvironmental Manager Josh Quattrone said when it comes to the sewer operating and capital replacement fund, the water and sewage plant has saved about $25,000 this year, thanks to things like variable frequency drives, energy-efficient techniques, lower chemical costs and maintenance repairs.
There is also $22,500 set aside for new water meters.
Motor license fundThe council also approved the 2020 motor license fund budget as presented, or “liquid fuels money,” discussing the a paving project that will be the start of a four-year cycle of paving projects.
Timber fundThe council tentatively approved relocating the 2019 Land Bank funds, $10,000, to the “Blight to Bright Fund,” under the timber fund budget, which pays for things like blight control, Shade Tree Commission services and the Main Street Program Manager’s pay.
Recreation fundSeveral projects were discussed under the 2020 recreation fund, including more fencing at the O.B. Grant Park, playground equipment at Olson Park and a new pavilion at the pool, a project funded by a grant from the Elk County Community Foundation’s Ridgway Charitable Fund. A shortfall of $49,000 will be transferred from trucked waste.
General fundThe shortfall of $360,000 in the general fund budget is to be transferred from the trucked-waste account.
Notable, nonrecurring expenses include the landfill settlement and legal fees.
Several councilmen commented on the Borough’s ability to add funds to the trucked-waste account throughout the years, for purposes such as this — being able to use that money for local projects without raising taxes.
Equipment depreciation fundAccording to the budget meeting minutes, these funds are to be used for a new Ridgway Borough Police Department car. The consensus is to use $13,000 from the debt service fund, as well funds from surplus revenue from trucked-waste, to cover the shortfall.
A special meeting for public comments will be held at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16.