RIDGWAY — Noah Armagost of Ridgway presented his Eagle Scout project idea to Council members Monday evening, circulating pictures of his planned new bicycle racks and repair stations throughout town.
Armagost said having these bicycle racks would contribute to safety, since leaving bikes on sidewalks can cause accidents. Also, bicyclists may be afraid if they park somewhere and leave their bike it will be stolen, and a bike rack would more likely prevent that from happening.
Riding bicycles in general is an overall better choice for people, Armagost said, since doing so can prevent pollution and helps people be more active.
The bicycle-repair stations would include tools for minor adjustments, such as fixing a broken chain, Armagost said. He plans to provide at least 10 bicycle racks, and four repair stations throughout town.
Ridgway Borough Manager Paul McCurdy said he and Armagost have already spoken about the project, and are planning to put the bike racks and stations in recreation areas throughout town.
Paving project, property bids in 2020
McCurdy presented three bids for Ridgway Borough’s paving projects this year, with the first from New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. for $364,376.65. The second, from Glenn O. Hawbaker in DuBois, was for $395,090.40, and the third, from IA Construction Corporation of Franklin, $378,749.50.
Council agreed to award the projects to the lowest bidder.
Late last year, Council put several repository, blighted properties up for sale. When no one bids on the property, it’s advertised a second time, and then Council enters into negotiations for it, McCurdy said.
Council awarded the 558 Rock St. empty lot to Anthony Keller for $300, and a 514 Cherry Ave. lot to Abbi and Charles Peters for $500.