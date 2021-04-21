RIDGWAY — Ridgway Borough Manager Paul McCurdy and members of the finance committee each presented a monthly update on borough business at Monday evening’s council meeting.
Manager’s reportMcCurdy gave borough council members an update on the developing Strategic Management Plan, which is in the works for a financial history.
He noted that council should keep in mind what they should plan for in the next five to 10 years. Given a “significant change in today’s society,” McCurdy said they may want to prepare for possible changes in law enforcement, and how to adapt, along with those changes to best serve the community.
An application for county aid liquid fuels money in the amount of $7,000 has been submitted, which will be used for repairing Ridgway Borough streets, said McCurdy.
Finance committee reportAt March’s virtual council meeting, staff members of Ridgway Area School District presented the elimination of the occupation assessment tax, and replacing it with earned income tax. They said that this would be a more “fair” way to tax people, and many taxpayers would pay less money.
The borough’s finance committee, consisting of several council members, agreed to pursue the occupation tax elimination “for a shift to earned income tax” on the November 2021 ballot. This, said President Sam MacDonald, is ultimately up to Ridgway citizens.
Two repository properties on Clarion Street, adjacent to two borough-owned blighted structures, could possibly all come together to form an ATV trailhead, said Code Enforcement Officer Mike Handley. The finance committee recommended acquiring these properties for future use.
At the request of Elk County Commissioners, it was also decided to exonerate back taxes owed on 311 South St., which has been turned into a parking lot.