RIDGWAY — Code Enforcement Officer Mike Handley was also named Ridgway Borough’s Right-to-Know Officer during Monday evening’s council meeting.
Handley also presented his monthly report for June 2021, addressing incidents he has handled such as refuse accumulation (eight), high grass and weeds or plant growth (28), storage of tires (one), unsafe exterior structures (one), storm drainage (one), as well as health and sanitation, premises identification and defacement of property.
A blighted property at 431 Hyde Ave. was transferred to a local property owner, Handley reported.
Handley issued 16 building/zoning permit applications, one certificate of compliance/continued occupancy to the Ridgway Public Library on Center Street and one zoning appeal request for an Olson Street residence.
Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce
Board Secretary Michelle Bogacki requested that remaining funds of the Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce Main Street Program’s checking account be used to support the chamber’s full-time executive director position, to be filled by Roberta Buehler.
In February, the chamber announced through a press release that it was dissolving the Main Street Program, in order to focus its resources elsewhere and prepare for post-COVID opportunities.
“Buehler has shown desire and drive to focus on the best interests of our members, community and governing bodies,” Bogacki wrote.
As executive director, Buehler would oversee volunteers, help staff the Welcome Center and contribute to the former Steering Committee members.
There will also be an Economic and Revitalization Development Committee, Bogacki said in the letter, which will focus on “recruitment, retention and revitalization responsibilities in the Ridgway area,” such as funding, research and marketing.
It is the chamber’s hope that council will continue to support the chamber’s mission to advance the area, support activities and promote the welfare of all area members, Bogacki says.
According to Bogacki’s report, contributors to the Main Street Program in 2020-2021 included:
- Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce: 30 percent
- Ridgway Borough: 20 percent
- Ridgway Industrial Development Corp.: 15 percent
- Ridgway Heritage Council: 15 percent
- Ridgway Township: 12 percent
- Ridgway Area School District: 8 percent