RIDGWAY — Part of the Sept. 21 Ridgway Borough Council meeting included a long-awaited agreement on a topic members have discussed for months — recycling.
Whether or not to continue the use of the Elk County Solid Waste Authority recycling program, in partnership with Ridgway Township, has been discussed in depth at recent council meetings.
The water, sewer, refuse and streets committee, which includes RBC members, met Sept. 1. ECSWA Director Bekki Tichner presented the option to build a “fenced recycle drop-off station with controlled access, using an access card available for an annual fee,” according to the meeting summary.
Tichner also informed the committee that a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection grant is available to cover 90 percent of the cost, which the ECSWA is willing to apply for on behalf of Ridgway Borough, contingent on the Borough providing the 10 percent match.
According to the water, sewer, refuse and streets committee meeting summary, Elk County Commissioner Matt Quesenberry said the county established the ECSWA to provide these recycling services, and municipalities can provide further services if they choose to, such as curbside or voluntary drop-off recycling.
Ultimately, the committee recommended that council approve an “budgeted expense” for the transportation of recycled materials for the remainder of 2020 — an expected $3,000 cost. It also recommended the Borough work alongside the ECSWA for facility and grant plants.
Council members agreed to fund recycling for the rest of the year, contributing the 10 percent of funding if the ECSWA receives the grant.