RIDGWAY — Ridgway Borough Council held its first official meeting of the new year at the West End Fire Hall Monday, where 2019 reviews and goals for 2020 were topics of discussion.
The council reorganized Jan. 6, welcoming newcomers Abbi Peters and Ralph Dussia to the team, as well as incumbent Frank Quattrone.
Code Enforcement Officer Mike Handley reported the borough has officially acquired 28 acres of riverfront property at 260 W. Main St. through donation. The previous owner of the property has demolished two blighted structures and is working on the third.
Some of Code Enforcement’s 2019 accomplishments included the Community Standards Ticket Ordinance, collaboration between Ridgway Ambulance and the fire and police department and the Blight to Bright Fund. Handley said the LERTA (Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assessment Law) application has been approved for NAPA Auto Parts on Main Street. LERTA provides tax relief for businesses.
“It’s a great time in Ridgway right now,” Handley said. “Good things are right in our future.”
In the wake of the resignation of former Ridgway Main Street Manager Beth Shuttleworth, McCurdy announced the steering committee is restructuring the position to serve current needs. He predicts another manager will not be hired for a few months.
The borough’s administrative and public works 2019 achievements include a full-time zoning, code-enforcement and blight-control position, seeking reinvestment grants and a flood mitigation group. Some goals for 2020 are recreation reinvestment, paving projects, river maintenance and starting to replace 2,000 water meters.
McCurdy commended the local people investing in the town of Ridgway.
“We have reason to be very proud of this town,” he said. “It’s doing very well.”
Environmental Manager Josh Quattrone said several water-plant projects were completed in 2019, including replacing filter media and two sludge pumps, as well as wastewater plant projects like roofs on three main buildings and replacing variable frequency drives and a clarifier drive. The year 2020 will include a belt-filter press replacement, installing of new pump controls and a polymer feed system and others.
Quattrone predicted Ridgway will come out of 2020 with the best water it has ever had.