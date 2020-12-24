RIDGWAY — Potential possibilities for Ridgway’s riverfront area building complex and code enforcement matters were both topics of the Dec. 21 virtual Ridgway Borough Council meeting.
A copy of the letter written by Jane Bryndel, Ridgway Industrial Development Corp. secretary, was provided to council members. In a cooperative effort, the letter discusses possibilities for Ridgway’s riverfront area, specifically a 50,000 plus square-foot building “equipped with natural gas, borough water and sewage,” it says.
The complex, made up of six individual buildings, provides a scenic view of the Clarion River, has high ceilings, large windows and an industrial feeling, according to Bryndel, and is located along the Clarion-Little Toby Rail Trail.
“When taking all of these attributes into consideration, it could be converted to a unique multipurpose housing community, an antique mall, hydroponic facility, brewery, warehouse, event center, etc.,” the letter says.
Bryndel also went on to exemplify growth in Ridgway throughout the past year, noting The Brew Bank Brewing Co., The Bogert Hotel restoration, Wilderness Trail Restaurant and Saloon and others.
Code enforcement
During Ridgway Borough Code Enforcement Officer Mike Handley’s monthly report, he told council he updated the Ridgway Borough website, which includes a stormwater management section with an ordinance and application.
Handley also attended a grant writing workshop for recreation and conservation projects.
Throughout the past month, one zoning appeal request was issued to GramsTraditions at 336 Monmorenci Road for “change of use to a retail store,” and two building/zoning permit applications were accepted.
Offers may be accepted for borough-owned properties, including 310 Charles St., 312 Charles St. and 426 E. Main St.