RIDGWAY — Budget season is here, and tensions were high as Ridgway Borough Council members went and forth about a tax raise in 2021.
While reviewing the tentative budget and each individual fund at Monday evening’s meeting, Borough Manager Paul McCurdy noted the shortfall in the general fund budget. There is a need for a $44,000 transfer from the motor license fund to offset street maintenance costs, as well as a possible need for a transfer from the truck waste fund.
McCurdy noted that the borough has increased its services to the town, though, including police enforcement, code enforcement, zoning and planning.
Councilman Steve Caggeso voiced his opinion, stating that last year’s tax increase wasn’t enough, and council keeps using truck waste funds to cover the gap. Therefore, there is a $5-6 million shortfall each year.
Ron Burkett chimed in as well, saying that by council not raising taxes, they are doing the community a service. Businesses and residents are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown and restrictions.
“2020 is not the right time to raise taxes,” he said. “Give our people a break.”
Burkett also added that the population in Ridgway Borough is steadily declining, currently at 3,717 people in 2020.
“We are driving people out of our community,” he said.
Councilwoman Abbi Peters said it’s better to ask for a slight tax increase at a time, rather than end up in a position where a “big jump” is needed.
Councilman Frank Quattrone said everyone made good points throughout the discussion. He made a motion for taxes in Ridgway Borough to be raised by 1 mill in 2021.
“We’ll get closer to breaking even,” he said.
For most people, council said this would be a $20-30 increase in taxes for the year.
Councilmen Ralph Dussia and Ron Burkett each voted against the tax increase.
Council also voted to increase the water rate by $1 for every 1,000 gallons.
There has been a decline in water revenue, McCurdy said, for succeeding years, and the Borough is shy about $100,000. The typical household uses 45,000 gallons per month. The increase would not be implemented until the second quarter of the year.
A new fund was created for the Ridgway Mills Property, and a transfer of $2,000 from the timber fund was made for things like wages, repairs and the site plan.
Money in the equipment depreciation fund, $17,000 per year, typically used for things like police vehicles, will be saved for the following year.
The recreation fund, about $20,000 shy for revenue, will be supplemented with a truck waste transfer.