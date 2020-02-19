RIDGWAY — Acquiring the Department of Community and Economic Development’s Strategic Management Planning Program for Ridgway Borough was a main topic at Monday evening’s Council meeting.
The program, eligible to local government entities, would help the borough develop and implement a five-year management plan. It also provides matching grant funds to assist with financial difficulty, helping to establish financial goals for the future, according to the Department of Community and Economic Development’s website.
Ridgway Borough Sam MacDonald said St. Marys City Council members have told him they have seen a lot of value in this program.
Borough Manager Paul McCurdy told Council this would cost $32,500 in un-budgeted dollars. Also, a state representative told him since they are approaching the end of the state budget year, the Borough could not receive the state funds until after July.
MacDonald described the process as professionals conducting an audit, comparing Ridgway to like-size towns, assessing things like police staffing, water and garbage fees. This would be beneficial for future Borough employees, too, who would have an assessment of the town and five-year plan coming in.
Councilwoman Abbi Peters endorsed this idea, saying that “Investments lead to investments.”
Councilman Keith Mader said since they aren’t sure when they would receive half of these funds from the state, they should hold off on this program for another year. Councilmen Ron Burkett and Ralph Dussia agreed.
Since there was a tied vote on the matter, it was tabled until next month’s meeting.
Manager’s Report McCurdy also gave an update on the pavilion at the Lyle G. Hall Community Pool. The engineer expects to have it installed before the pool opens in June.
MacDonald commented on the upcoming census, encouraging Council members and the public to do their best on a proper count, since Borough funding depends on it.
McCurdy added that Ridgway Borough must have a population of more than 4,000 people to continue to be eligible for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding.