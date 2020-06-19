RIDGWAY — Ridgway Borough Manager Paul McCurdy addressed the status of several local projects at this week’s council meeting.
The borough granted the three parking spaces on the northwest corner of the municipal parking lot of the Ridgway Municipal Building on Main Street to Wilderness Trail Restaurant and Saloon, so it is able to utilize the gazebo there, for $100 per year.
McCurdy said the COVID-19 task force is staying updated and alert on the local situation.
The Lyle G. Hall Community Pool reopened Wednesday, and the community is excited to “make a splash,” McCurdy said.
McCurdy also encouraged the community to “chalk the walk,” as part of the Elk County Council on the Arts annual initiative, noting the blocks in front of the municipal building are free for children to draw on.
McCurdy noted the new Ridgway Main Street Program Manager Theresa Bohning is “very active” and already doing great things locally.
The fence at O.B. Grant Park has been extended and repaired.
The borough is working with Ridgway Area School District about the implementation of local park programs.
Line painting locally has been completed, and the Spruce Street project is expected to be completed at the end of July, McCurdy said. The Spruce Street project has been underway since last fall.