RIDGWAY — Ridgway Borough Police Department Chief Ralph Tettis’ monthly report was reviewed by Ridgway Borough Council members during the virtual Dec. 21 meeting.
According to the report, in the month of November, eight arrests were made within the borough, with a total of 221 as of Nov. 2020, and 111 investigations were conducted, a total of 2,594 for the year thus far. The RBPD had one theft incident in November, 206 requests and complaints and six traffic accidents, totaling 51 in terms of year-to-date.
In addition, according to the report totals, as of November 2020, the borough encountered:
- 39 thefts
- 42 assaults
- 77 disorderly conducts
- 289 motor vehicle violations
- Issued $9,961.72 in fines
- 13 missing persons cases
- 203 juvenile offenses
- 123 animal violations
- 4,495 requests and complaints
- 51 traffic accidents