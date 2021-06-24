Police lights for online

RIDGWAY – Ridgway Borough Police Department Chief Ralph Tettis’ report for June 2021 was reviewed during Monday evening’s borough council meeting.

  • Arrests: 57
  • Investigations: 313
  • Requests and complaints: 491
  • Tickets issued: 30
  • Animal violations: 14
  • Missing persons: One
  • Juvenile offenses: 16
  • Oversized loads: Eight
  • Doors found unlocked: Four
  • Traffic accidents investigated: Two

Offenses

  • Thefts: Four
  • Assaults: Five
  • Drunkenness incidents: Five
  • Disorderly conduct incidents: 10
  • Motor vehicle violations: 71

Receipts

  • Fines: $638.31
  • Parking: $300
  • Oversized loads: $800

