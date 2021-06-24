RIDGWAY – Ridgway Borough Police Department Chief Ralph Tettis’ report for June 2021 was reviewed during Monday evening’s borough council meeting.
- Arrests: 57
- Investigations: 313
- Requests and complaints: 491
- Tickets issued: 30
- Animal violations: 14
- Missing persons: One
- Juvenile offenses: 16
- Oversized loads: Eight
- Doors found unlocked: Four
- Traffic accidents investigated: Two
Offenses
- Thefts: Four
- Assaults: Five
- Drunkenness incidents: Five
- Disorderly conduct incidents: 10
- Motor vehicle violations: 71
Receipts
- Fines: $638.31
- Parking: $300
- Oversized loads: $800