RIDGWAY — The following are Ridgway Borough Police Department statistics reported by Chief Ralph Tettis for the month of January 2021.
These numbers were reviewed by Ridgway Borough Council members during the Feb. 15 virtual meeting.
- Investigations: 211
- Fines: $787.49
- Parking forfeitures: $310
- Requests and complaints: 359
- Tickets issued: 40
- Animal violations: Seven
- Juvenile offenses: 15
- Traffic accidents: Six, one with injuries
- Thefts: Two
- Assaults: Three
- Drunkenness incidents: Three
- Disorderly conducts: Seven
- Motor vehicle violations: 12