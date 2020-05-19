RIDGWAY — A decrease in certain calls to the Ridgway Borough Police Department during the coronavirus shutdown was a part of Wednesday evening’s Ridgway Borough Council Meeting.
Chief Ralph Tettis presented monthly statistics for April, telling council members the department received 654 requests and complaints from the public. There were nine arrests, 157 investigations, five juvenile offenses and one missing persons case, according to the report. Four thefts, three assaults, and five disorderly conduct incidents. A total of $963.91 in fines was also reported.
TaxesThe Borough’s Finance Committee reported that property taxes are up by $13,000 for April compared to last year. Earned income taxes are down by $7,000, and payment of Borough utility bills has not changed.
As of May 18, the council passed a resolution to extend the real-estate tax deadline due to COVID-19.
Code EnforcementConcerning the “Ridgway Mills” riverfront property purchased by the Borough, Ridgway Borough Code Enforcement Officer Mike Handley suggested council members tour the property before the June meeting.
Demolition at 105 S. Street involved demolishing three sets of concerete stairs, and backfilling, grading and reseeding, according to Handley’s report.
Attempts to reacquire the property at 1047 N. Broad St. are still in progress.
Ordinance 592 was presented to the council, concerning outdoor dining on Main Street sidewalks, since there is no prohibition in Ridgway Borough regarding the placing of tables and chairs outside a restaurant. The ordinance states no alcoholc beverages can be consumed in these areas, and the sale of food, fruits or vegetables is not permitted.
Ordinance 610 concerning prohibiting nuisances such as littering, gathering on a sidewalk, pavement, street or highway and loitering on street corners, curbs, sidewalks or in front of a business or private residence was also reviewed by the council.
The Water, Sewer, Refuse and Streets Committee recommended the council host Ridgway’s spring clean-up during the first “practicable” week, and that $5,000 unbudgeted be used for tipping landfill fees.