RIDGWAY — A possible shed village on Main Street and grants for the local pool and parks were discussed by Ridgway Borough Council Monday.
Ridgway Main Street Program Manager Beth Shuttleworth said she is actively looking for grants for the Lyle G. Hall Community Pool on Mill Street and area parks.
Shuttleworth said she found a grant that pays for a community park, but it has to be volunteer built, which is how Fox Township Community Park was also built. She is also seeking funding for the splash pad and pavilion, expected to be at the pool by next summer.
Councilman Sam MacDonald brought up the success of the North Mill Street skate park, which opened May 25.
“I just want to publicly thank everyone who has done a really good job with that,” he said. “It’s a nice downtown attraction.”
Borough Manager Paul McCurdy said the LERTA — Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance — ordinance was properly advertised and reviewed, with no public comments.
Ridgway Code Enforcement Officer Michael Handley said the ordinance, which provides tax breaks to business properties, has to be renewed every five years.
Street Lighting, Parking and Traffic CommitteeAt its meeting on July 2, the Street Lighting, Parking and Traffic Committee suggested the parking on the south side of Main Street, between Mill and Vine streets, be converted to parallel parking to accommodate longer vehicles. Council voted to convert the parking spaces.
It was also recommended the borough contact the Elk County Tourism Committee and Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce about the two empty lots on the corner of Main and Vine streets. Thoughts are to provide initial off-street parking, or turn the lots into a shed village.
McCurdy followed up with this request by presenting a letter he wrote to the Chamber and ECTC July 9.
Councilman J.R. Geitner said he visited a shed village in Tionesta, and this can be done in the town of Ridgway. Four people have recently offered to donate a shed in memory of a loved one.
In reference to last month’s meeting, when Ridgway YMCA Vice President Ben Brazinski attended to discuss concerns about Route 219 traffic and safety, council voted to eliminate the two parallel parking spaces on the west side of North Broad Street. Council remarked that it’s a dangerous intersection for both drivers and those trying to cross on the crosswalk near the YMCA.