RIDGWAY — Ridgway Borough’s “Trick or Treat: Business Thursday” and house-to-house trick-or-treat dates were announced at Monday evening’s council meeting.
“Trick or Treat: Business Thursday” will be from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 31, inviting local businesses to participate in candy-related activities.
House-to-house trick-or-treating is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Saturday. The Ridgway Lions Club will also host a Halloween parade at 3 p.m. Saturday, with line up starting at the Elk County Courthouse Annex building at 2:30 p.m.
Junior council person Evelyn Cobaugh gave a presentation on duties of regional police departments, and the mayor’s role in law enforcement.
Ridgway Main Street Manager Beth Shuttleworth told the council the first ever Youth Development Retreat will be at Flying Dove Ranch Oct. 30. The day will start with “ice breakers,” and an escape-box challenge. There will be public speaking lessons and a networking lunch, as well as a mock school-board meeting in the afternoon.
Manager’s reportLeaf collection in Ridgway Borough begins the last week of October, Borough Manager Paul McCurdy said.
McCurdy, who attended the Water, Sewer, Refuse and Streets Committee meeting Oct. 3, gave an overview of a plan to reduce costs by collecting leaves in bags with a packer truck in the borough.
Compostable bags, provided by the borough, will cost 50 cents per bag and can be picked up at the borough’s Main Street building.
McCurdy said he received a letter from a local woman who uses a walker inquiring about putting a ramp from the street-parking area to the grass in front of Ridgway Public Library.
Ridgway Masonry contractor Charles Steger offered to put the concrete in at his expense, if the borough covers the cost of the hand railing. Council agreed this was a good investment.
McCurdy presented the anti-skid limestone bids for the winter months, with Paper City Transfer Co. of Johnsonburg coming in at the lowest bidder — $21.65 per ton for 400 tons.
McCurdy added that draft budget meetings would begin next week.