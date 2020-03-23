RIDGWAY — Ridgway Borough Council members voted last week to hire a full-time police officer and to apply for a strategic management planning program.
The program, an initiative of the Department of Community and Economic Development, was a topic of mixed feelings at February’s meeting, and discussion of it ended in a tie vote.
Local government entities are eligible for the program which is intended to help the borough develop and implement a five-year management plan. It also provides matching grant funds to assist with financial difficulty, helping to establish financial goals for the future, according to the DECD website.
Borough Manager Paul McCurdy told the council the effort would cost $32,500 in un-budgeted dollars. President Sam MacDonald described the process as professionals conducting an audit, comparing Ridgway to like-size towns, assessing things like police staffing, water and garbage fees.
“We will be submitting that grant application with the new fiscal year in July,” McCurdy said. “It should show us better ways to do things we have to do.”
The council also voted to add a Ridgway Borough Police Department full-time officer, essentially covering 40 hours of police duty that previously was covered with part timers, McCurdy said.
At January’s meeting, Chief of Police Ralph Tettis discussed the difficulty of retaining part-time officers. In 2005, the Borough cut three full-time people from the police department’s roster. In the past year, Tettis said he has lost three part-time officers.
“It will make the police department a little more manageable,” McCurdy said. “It’s hard to staff as many shifts as Ridgway does with part-timers.”
The Ridgway Borough office on Main Street was closed to walk-in customers Tuesday due to coronavirus concerns, McCurdy said. Emergency planning was discussed in Monday’s executive session.
“We will ramp up our response if the problem presents itself in greater magnitude,” McCurdy said. “We have an excellent emergency response plan — we are working with county emergency management, our police department, ambulance, fire department.”