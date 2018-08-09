RIDGWAY — Ridgway’s chainsaw artists are hitting the road this time of year, “revving up” their creativity for fall competitions and shows.
Liz Boni is about the only one in her family who isn’t a carver, she says.
Rick and Liz Boni own Appalachian Arts Studio on Boot Jack Road, which is an all-around family affair. Rick’s brother, Roland, and his son, Geno, operate Mudslide Pottery, located within the plaza.
The studio as a whole aims to showcase almost any type of creative outlet or form of art, including chainsaw carving, pottery, print making and painting.
The art of chainsaw carving is purely entertainment, Liz said. It’s about seeing the process of the product and appreciating the outcome, too.
“It’s a creative outlet, and a quick reward for your efforts,” she said. “It’s fast and it takes sculpture to a whole new level.”
The Bonis’ daughter, Zoe, and her husband, Joe Dussia, also are carvers and have followed in the family’s footsteps.
They do a lot of carving at the studio itself, creating anywhere from four to five pieces a day, Liz said.
Throughout the months of August, September and October, the family of carvers is on the road, hitting show after show, Liz says. They attend fairs, fall festivals and competitions, some of which are speed-carving events.
Besides the artistic aspect, carving can be a sporting event, too, Liz said. Rick, who has been carving for 25 years, can create a “standing eagle” in 40 minutes.
“The more you get to know the wood and the saw and what you can do with it, you can go pretty fast,” she said.
They are most well known in connection with the Ridgway Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous — the largest chainsaw carving event in the world, showcasing more than 200 carvers and bringing some 25,000 people to the Pennsylvania Wilds.
The Rendezvous, held in April, has come to play an important role in promoting chainsaw carving, Liz said, and an art movement all around the world.
People driving into Ridgway can see almost any type of wooden animal carving alongside the road. They have anywhere from 20-40 displayed at a time, Liz said.
International tourists have even been known to stop by, she said. She can remember a family from Norway who came through and said their chainsaw shop stop was the best part of their trip.
“People like art and creativity and they like seeing it,” she said. “They’re just in awe of what can be done.”
Visitors can stop by, check out the carvings and pick something out for their house or front yard, and then head next door to see the pottery process.
Liz, who is the Rendezvous organizer, said although she isn’t a carver herself, she loves being a part of everything the family does and witnessing their unique creativity.
“This has been a wonderful experience,” she said. “My job is easy, because the Boni family is so gifted. The things they make and what comes out of them is just unique and very, very special.”
For more information, visit www.appalachian-arts.com.
