RIDGWAY — First Friday in December is set to feature some extra cheer here.
On Friday, the Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce has organized a Holiday Cheer Tour in conjunction with downtown businesses.
The event will feature an opportunity to shop local while enjoying holiday spirits, food and special retailer discounts.
The event runs from 5 until 9 p.m.
Participants include Gerg Allstate Insurance, Temple Studios, Keystone Ace Hardware, Katering by Kate, Nicole’s Hair Lounge, the office of Dr. Mary Reed DaCanal, the Elk County Historical Society, CNB Bank, Young’s Family Billiards, the Elk County Council on the Arts, Cliffe’s and the Prescription Center, The Christopher Club and Dan Smith’s Candies and Gifts.
Tickets for the event are $20 and available at the chamber welcome center on Main Street. The event is limited to those age 21 and over.
