RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Borough Charitable Fund will accept grant applications through Sept. 15.
According to Paula Fritz Eddy, executive director of the Elk County Community Foundation, the purpose of the fund is to provide financial support to those non-profit organizations whose application reflects a purpose or project that will benefit the residents of the Borough of Ridgway.
The Foundation encourages organizations that will serve a particular need of the community and make a lasting impact on the overall community. Projects should include activities that are innovative and have a plan to be self-sustaining.
Grants are made to support programs serving all persons regardless of race, religion or creed and are made only to charitable organizations.
According to Eddy, the group can be located outside of the Borough of Ridgway but must serve Ridgway residents.
Non profit charitable organizations are encouraged to apply by Sept. 15. Applications are available via the Foundation’s website www.elkcountyfoundation.com.
The applications are fillable and should be completed electronically and emailed back to the Foundation at eccf@windstream.net.
This endowed fund was a gift received from the estate of Sara-Jane Stackpole and is held at the ECCF.
2017 grant recipients were Guardian Angel Center, Life and Independence for Today, Project Lifesaver; Project Gifts for Kids, Ridgway Area School District, Ridgway Little League and PSU 4H Rifle Club.
ECCF is a nonprofit organization that manages endowed funds established by donors for area nonprofit organizations. Donor gifts are tax deductible to the full extent allowed by law. For more information about opportunities at the foundation, contact Paula Fritz Eddy at 814-834-2125.
