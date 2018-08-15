RIDGWAY — Despite rain throughout the day, organizers say the 13th Annual Tasting in the Wilds event here was a success.
Event organizers and more than 60 volunteers were on hand as the event welcomed wine and beer enthusiasts Saturday between the rain storms.
The “Speedy Parker Blues Band,” a four-member blues band from western New York, kicked off the event.
According to Beth Shuttleworth, Ridgway Main Street manager, the event went well. Although the crowd was somewhat smaller that usual, she said, it was still a good crowd.
“This is an event that people really enjoy, rain wasn’t going to keep anyone away,” said Shuttleworth.
Many vendors and artisans displayed their wares. Among them was Melissa Drummond of M.A.D. Engraving of Ridgway. She offered hand-engraved glassware, with wine racks created by her husband.
Drummond is a stay-at-home mom and former tattoo artist. Her training as a tatoo artist allows her to create custom engravings by hand, she said. She sells her art at a local consignment shop and other events throughout the year.
She loves what she does, stating, “I get to stay home with the kids and choose the event.”
