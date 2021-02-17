RIDGWAY — Several topics were addressed during Monday evening’s Ridgway Borough Council virtual meeting.
Councilman Ralph Dussia questioned the salary range set — $45,000-$75,000 — for Code Enforcement Officer Mike Handley, who will be being compensated for performing extra borough duties, as Manager Paul McCurdy prepares to step away from his position.
Dussia, who is on the finance committee, asked how much was budgeted for this salary, and where the funds were coming from.
McCurdy responded by saying the funding will be coming out of his own salary for 2021, and will not go out of budget. The set salary is now $65,000.
Presentations from visitors
Lauren Zickefoose gave a presentation to council members on Northern Pennsylvania Regional College or “NPRC.”
NPRC prevents barriers from people earning a college education, such as cost and accessibility, said Zickefoose, offering “extremely low” tuition rates.
She went through some of the associate degrees, including a new techology-based degree in industrial maintenance, as well as workforce development programs like commercial driving, dental assisting and the powdered metal program.
NPRC, which serves nine counties, doesn’t operate off of a traditional delivery model, says Zickefoose. It partners with organizations to use facilities, such as the Community Education Center in St. Marys.
Mayor’s report
Mayor Guillermo Urdarbe informed Ridgway Borough Council members that the Ridgway Public Library is seeking a new director.
This person should be able to communicate well with the board and the community, said Udarbe.
“We are currently interviewing applicants,” he said.
On a national level, Udarbe said it is predicted that 75-80 percent of library directors will retire in five to seven years, noting that there is a 58 percent budget cut for Pennsylvania libraries this year.
Libraries are operating on “bare-bone budgets,” said Udarbe, with a deficit of $12,000 last year.
Udarbe requested that council consider contributing to the RPL this year.
He also gave an update on the COVID-19 vaccine, stating he believes it is working, as hospitalization rates in Pennsylvania are down to half.