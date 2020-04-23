RIDGWAY — During Monday evening’s meeting of the Ridgway Borough Council via Zoom, Manager Paul McCurdy informed the council the Main Street Program manager position has been offered to an applicant.
The job, previously filled by Beth Shuttleworth, has been open for several months. Negotiations will be completed this week, McCurdy said.
Code EnforcementMcCurdy reviewed bids for an empty lot on Sheridan Street, appraised at $3,000. The lot went to the highest bidder at $5,502.
According to Ridgway Borough Code Enforcement Officer Mike Handley, the shade tree ordinance is currently being redrafted to meet Pennsylvania Association of Boroughs recommendations.
The main structure at 105 South St. in Ridgway has now been demolished, according to Handley, and all debris hauled away. The Borough saved $15,000 on this project, he told Council.
Ridgway Borough’s “clean-up week” will be scheduled when the stay-at-home order has been lifted, McCurdy said.
Borough-owned properties still for sale include 560 Florence St., 426 E. Main St., 432 N. Broad St. and 310 and 312 Charles St.
Lyle G. Hall Community PoolMcCurdy addressed the 2020 future for the Lyle G. Hall Community Pool, noting the cost of opening it is substantial at this time.
“I’m asking we wait two more weeks until we decide,” he said.
McCurdy said if the pool isn’t ready by early June, he doesn’t think it should open at all. He said the project to install a pavilion at the pool will continue.
Ridgway Borough Council President Sam MacDonald added the Brockway Pool at Taylor Memorial Park has announced it will open.
“There is no need to decide right now,” he added.