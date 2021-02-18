RIDGWAY — During the Planning, Grants and Recreation Committee meeting held Feb. 9, a trail extension connecting the Clarion Little Toby Trail from Ridgway to Johnsonburg, following the west side of the river, was proposed by Jane Bryndel of Ridgway.
The Tri-County Rails to Trails Association will own and maintain the trail, according to the meeting minutes, which were reviewed by Ridgway Borough Council members Monday evening.
A DCNR Community Conservation and Partnership Program (C2P2) grant for a feasibility study is needed, with the borough acting as the primary applicant for the grant, the committee confirmed.
RBC members approved contributing $2,500 to the matching funds in the 2022 budget for this project Monday evening.
During his code enforcement report, Officer Mike Handley said progress is being made on the redevelopment of the Ridgway Mills Property, including the borough crew working on the primitive campground, buildings being secured with new doors, concepts being drawn and discussed and operation and management methods explored, according to the minutes.
The campground is slated to open Memorial Day weekend, Handley predicts.
Since it’s been properly advertised, council also approved the Sidewalk Cafe Ordinance.
“The Ridgway Borough Council encourages attractive, functional, and economically vital community and shopping areas that are safe and pleasant environments to live near and to do business within. Council believes that sidewalk cafes can contribute to a pedestrian-friendly community if they conform to specific public health and safety requirements defined herein.
“This ordinance permits and regulates outdoor dining on the public right of way within the Borough. It does not regulate outdoor dining on private property,” says ordinance no. 679.