RIDGWAY — As have other Elk County boroughs, Ridgway Council members this week voted to adopt the Community Standard Ticketing Ordinance.
At last month’s meeting, Ridgway Borough Code Enforcement Officer Michael Handley presented changes that were made to the CSTO, which focuses on property maintenance, betterment of community appearance and overall quality of life for residents. Since then, it has been re-advertised and on display. Members voted unanimously to adopt the ordinance.
Council also voted to advertise the LERTA — Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance — ordinance, composed by Handley, in an effort to bring relief to local business owners.
Other business
Ridgway Mayor Guillermo Udarbe spoke at length about the Pennsylvania Association of Boroughs convention he recently attended, where he said he heard inspiring stories and learned more about borough code and the Right to Know Act.
Ridgway Main Street Program Manager Beth Shuttleworth attended the meeting with a request for playground improvements, saying issues have recently been brought to her attention.
As a solution, Shuttleworth suggested an upgrade of the area park equipment.
“So the kids can gather a little more safely,” she said.
Ridgway Borough Manager Paul McCurdy said he would work on incorporating improvements into next year’s budget. Committee members also agreed to look into other recreation-oriented funds available.
Stephanie Stoughton, a watershed technician with the Elk County Conservation District, wrote the borough a letter about the “Elk County Upstream Art” project, which would involve painting storm drain covers with water conservation messages around Ridgway. Council voted to allow her request.
McCurdy said the filter media replacement at Ridgway’s water treatment plant is under way. The current media lasted 25 years, he said, and they anticipate this one lasting longer.
Bids for the Spruce Street sewer replacement project will be opened at the meeting July 15.
McCurdy also mentioned the Lyle G. Hall Community Pool at 120 North Mill Street opened June 12.