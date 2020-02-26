RIDGWAY — Ridgway Area School District’s DECA club students frequently host fundraisers to benefit their professional development efforts.
DECA is an organization for young, aspiring students, dedicated to teaching them leadership and entrepreneurial skills.
As part of its used book sale, Ridgway DECA is currently accepting adult and children’s books — paperback, hardcover and audiobooks, which can be dropped off at RAHS during school hours or 613 Dewey St. in Ridgway by March 13.
Advisor Karen Brown said the Ridgway Elks Lodge #872 also hosted a taco pizza fundraiser Jan. 11.
“Thanks to the tremendous support of the community, we sold out of taco pizzas, raising a substantial amount of money that includes tips and donations,” she said. “We really appreciate the Elks for giving us this great fundraising opportunity.”
At the start of 2020, DECA held a food drive at Ridgway Area High School, asking students to contribute items that were donated to the Good Samaritan Food Bank in Ridgway, Brown said. The drive collected 156 pounds of food.
Recently, DECA students prepared for the state competition held in Hershey this month, Brown said. To raise funds for it, the club held and is hosting a series of fundraisers, including a “paint and sip” and Marianna hoagie fundraiser.
DECA’s goal is also to give back to the community that supports it, Brown said.
DECA is collecting pop-can tabs and sending them to “Tabs for Labs” to raise funds for service dogs, as well as used mascara wands for “Wands for Wildlife,” which are sent to a rehabilitation center in North Carolina to help clean fur of the wildlife. DECA also accepts clothing to donate to Goodwill, Brown said.
DECA member and RAHS senior Chloe Horning said the club provides students with real-world informational skills.
“It teaches students financial responsibility, proper business etiquette, different marketing techniques and much more,” she said.
Horning said DECA has helped her brainstorm ideas she never would have come up with before, such as how the environment and economy are codependent on one another.