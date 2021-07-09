RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man has been jailed following a drug bust at a Boot Jack Road residence July 2.
Allen Edward Weyant, 32, of Ridgway, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; possession of a controlled substance; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin July 2. Bail is set at $100,000.
On July 2, the City of St. Marys Police Department, state police, agents of the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office and other Elk County Drug Task Force members executed a search warrant at a Boot Jack Road residence in Ridgway.
Weyant was reportedly inside of the residence. According to the affidavit of probable cause, the search resulted in 92 bags of fentanyl, 2.2 grams of methamphetamine, 1 gram of cocaine and a cell phone.
Weyant was taken into custody and transported to the COSMPD station. During an interview, Weyant allegedly said he was involved with the distribution of heroin, acting as a “middle man” for a large supplier, and stated the cell phone was his. A search of the device resulted in the discovery of Weyant’s alleged facilitation and distribution of controlled substances in June and July 2021, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Weyant’s preliminary hearing is set for July 14 at Martin’s office.