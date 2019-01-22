RIDGWAY — Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School is set to host a “Meet the Preschools Night” at 6 p.m. this Thursday in the cafeteria.
According to elementary Principal Pam Yeager’s report to the Ridgway Area School District Governing Board at its meeting Jan. 15, “The preschools will briefly present information to those in attendance, then parents will have the opportunity to visit with the preschools of their choice to ask additional questions.”
Anne Forbes, CenClear PreK Counts, Northern Tier Head Start, St. Leos, and Dickinson Center’s the Parents as Teachers program will be represented.
Superintendent Heather McMahon-Vargas reported having a number of meetings, including with Dickinson Center and Community Care Behavioral Health, as implementation of a school and community based mental health team at the middle school in February nears.
Middle/high school Principal Brice Benson shared results of the District I DECA competition held at Butler Community College’s Brockway campus.
According to the report, eight of nine students from Ridgway Area ranked in the top two in their respective categories and move on to the state competition in Hershey.
Anna Cristini took first place in human resources management, Josephine Bevacqua took first place in principles of business management and administration, Cole Salberg and Madison Shilk took second place in entrepreneurship and team decision making, Gabbi Rohr and Chloe Horning took second place in travel and tourism marketing, Collyn Shuttleworth took second place in automotive services marketing, and Kira Eckert took second place in quick-serve restaurant management.
DECA, formerly known as Distributive Education Clubs of America, is a career and technical organization for students.
Yeager and Benson both noted in their reports that the district’s math curriculum is up for review this year. Curriculum’s come up for review on a rotating schedule based on department.
McMahon-Vargas also reported district administrators are preparing to “take a deep dive” into the budget to begin formulating a proposal for the upcoming fiscal year. School district’s in Pennsylvania have a fiscal year running from July through June.
It was reported 147 students were participating in middle and high school winter sports. The number did not include junior high girls volleyball, which had not started.
The board approved hiring Ashley Wonderly as a special education paraeducator.
The board approved Lisa Cherry and Kayleen Porter as assistant volleyball coaches, and Zac McKnight as an assistant wrestling coach.
