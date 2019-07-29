RIDGWAY — The Ridgway community is invited enjoy clams, shrimp, prime rib and games for a good cause this week.
The Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Summer Picnic will be held at 2 p.m. at Sandy Beach Park Wednesday.
Ridgway Main Street Program Manager Beth Shuttleworth said around 120 people usaually attend the picnic.
The event is a “prime rib and seafood picnic,” Shuttleworth said.
“The event started being held on Wednesday years ago as a networking event,” she said.
Soup will be served around 2-2:30 p.m., Shuttleworth said, bags of clams and shrimp, each served an hour apart, then the main prime rib dish between 5:30-6 p.m.
Live music will be offered from 4-7 p.m., as well as corn hole, horseshoes and card games and a 50/50 raffle.
The event is a community effort, with Ridgway businesses and Chamber members coming together to provide the high-quality food, Shuttleworth says.
The meal is purchased, prepared and served by Michael DePanfillis of Cliffe’s & the Prescription Center, Tony Vigilone of Joey’s Bakery and Steve Cleveland of Elk County Foods.
Advance tickets, which can be purchased at the Chamber office, are $45, and tickets at the picnic are $50. For more information, call 814-776-1424.