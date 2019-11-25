RIDGWAY — The Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce at its annual dinner and meeting at Aiello’s Cafe on North Broad Street recognized the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 1183 and Vietnam War veteran Bob Imhof.
Chamber President Ed LaValle gave opening remarks, while announcing the results of the election for the board. Terms will begin in January.
Ridgway Main Street Manager Beth Shuttleworth spoke of upcoming events in Ridgway, including Light Up Night Nov. 29, Yuletide Memories and Shop Small Saturday Nov. 30 and the Holiday Cheer Tour Dec. 6.
Ridgway Mayor Guillermo presented local historian Imhof with the “Lifetime Achievement Award” from Ridgway Borough. Imhof retired from North Central Regional Planning Commission in 2013 after being government contract director for 25 years.
Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce Secretary Michelle Bogacki recognized the Chamber’s current six board members, while also thanking Ed Gerg and Rosa Aiello for their time spent on the board. Gerg has served six years and now has to step down for one year.
Aiello’s Cafe provided the Chamber dinner, while Elk County Foods offered desert.
LaValle welcomed guests of the Ridgway Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 1183, celebrating 100 years, including Steve Caggeso, who spoke about the Mooseheart, located in Kane County, Illinois. Mooseheart is community and a home for children, and “Moosehaven,” a retirement community in Florida.
Moose member Rick Vigilone had everyone stand for the ceremony statement, repeated at every Moose meeting.