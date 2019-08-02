RIDGWAY — The Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce served up shrimp, clams and prime rib at Sandy Beach Park Wednesday, welcoming the community to its annual summer picnic.
Clam chowder was served around 2:30 p.m., followed by bags of clams and shrimp, each served an hour apart, then the main prime rib dish between 5:30-6 p.m., said Ridgway Main Street Program Manager Beth Shuttleworth.
The event was a community effort, with Ridgway businesses and Chamber members coming together to provide the food, Shuttleworth said. The meal was purchased, prepared and served by Michael DePanfillis of Cliffe’s & the Prescription Center, Tony Vigilone of Joey’s Bakery and Steve Cleveland of Elk County Foods.
Cleveland said separating the food courses allows for more fellowship between the people.
“These people don’t normally break bread together,” he said. “So they get to sit and visit throughout the day.”
Depanfillis said the event typically welcomes around 120 people. Over the years, he has involved his whole family in the volunteering process.
“We enjoy the aspect of people getting together,” he said. “The guy from the powdered metal plant talks to the guy from the grocery store.”
Some businesses and organizations make this their summer picnic, too, all coming together, Depanfillis said.
Tim McClain and The Guitar Club provided entertainment. Attendees enjoyed corn hole, horse shoes, card games and a 50/50 raffle.