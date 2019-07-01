RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Firemen’s summer events, annual picnic and a new Main Street business were topics touched on at the June Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce meeting.
According to Ridgway Main Street Program Manager Beth Shuttleworth’s meeting notes, Life and Independence for Today (LIFT) will host its first “Fine Arts and Culture Exhibition” Oct. 5. The organization is looking for artists of all trades to be vendors.
Traditionally, Elk County Council on the Arts will host its “Chalk the Walk” contest during the Ridgway Firemen’s Parade July 27, offering chalk activities for children in front of Main Street businesses. The Ridgway Firemen’s Carnival will begin July 22.
The Chamber’s golf outing fundraiser took place June 27, welcoming 11 teams. Aiello’s Cafe of North Broad Street provided dinner. The annual picnic will be held at 1 p.m. at Sandy Beach Park July 31. Each member received two tickets, as well as an invitation and “save the date.”
“There will be games brought back this year — corn hole, cards, horseshoes,” Shuttleworth said. “Volunteers will be needed to set up and clean up the day of the event.”
Gennaro Aiello, one of the heads of the Elk County Trout-A-Thon, reported another successful year with catching fish for prizes.
“There were many fish, prize and tag sponsors to be thanked for their support in making the event successful,” he said.
Aiello said 400 fish were tagged, and 252 prizes were given away.
Elk County Wilds Tourism Association President Tom Fitch said the Elk County Wilds Tourism Association’s next meeting was June 27 at the Ridgway Elks Lodge. The group met to promote new members, as well as an ATV ride in the annual Firemen’s Parade again this year.
“We are hoping to set up at the Old Motion Control (building) with camping Friday night, if anyone would like to arrive a day early and enjoy the carnival,” Fitch said.
Shuttleworth reported Junior Steering Committee students attended their first meeting, and will be starting to attend meetings of chosen local boards. Several students are already doing this, though, she said.
The board agreed they are looking forward to seeing the youth committees grow.
Shuttleworth reported that Chamber memberships are coming in nicely.
“Each board member was asked to come up with a few businesses that are not current Chamber members to get applications out to or to speak to personally, and encourage them to become members,” she said.
The Chamber is looking for a painter to repaint the Main Street building and billboard sign.
A new business, “Mud Beard Bikes and Boards,” will soon grace Main Street in Ridgway.
Chamber members also discussed the “Dog Gone Crazy Hotdogs” relocating his business on wheels to the Lazy River Canoe Rental location.