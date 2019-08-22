RIDGWAY — Ridgway Elks Lodge 872 will host its third annual Jeep Dice Run Saturday, offering a scenic ride, door prizes, Chinese auction, food and more.
Secretary Mamie Mader said the first year, the ride was a “glow in the dark” adventure, and the second, it was a “Sunday Funday” afternoon event. This time, “Registration is from 10 a.m.-noon and the ride commences at 12:30 p.m., a “Saturday Scenic Ride.”
“The route will take participants through national forests and on paved roads and trails,” she said.
Riders will return at 5 p.m. for a meal.
Throughout the past two years, the event has brought between 45 and 65 jeeps, with an average of 120 participants, Mader said.
“All styles and types of jeeps are welcome,” she said. “Some jeeps have two riders, while some hold up to six passengers. The event is for everyone and open to the public.”
Those who don't want to ride but want to support the elks are invited to attend for the Chinese auction, 50/50 raffle or to purchase T-shirts.
The first ride benefited “Rails to Trails,” raising more than $1,500, Mader said.
This year's funds will go toward lodge functions and fundraisers, Mader adds.
“The Ridgway Lodge proudly supports its members and our community and generally raises thousands of dollars each year which goes back to youth programs, drug awareness, community events and programs,” she said.
“They do so much and give so much back to our community,” she said. “We hope this year's event is our biggest one yet.”
The event's six sponsors have donated prizes, Mader said, for participants to receive.
“This event is an enjoyable ride for people of all ages and is unique in the way of driving and viewing all of the scenery along the way,” she said. “The riders stop to support local businesses, and participants can enjoy the Pennsylvania great outdoors.
“The dice run makes it fun as you roll the dice at each stop with prizes given at the end for high and low rollers.”
The cost of the ride and T-shirt is $25, or $15 for the ride and $12 for just a T_shirt, Mader said.